Percy repeats as British Discus Champion

Nebraska track and field junior Nick Percy won his second straight British discus championship on Saturday with a winning mark of 199-5 (60.78m) at the British Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England.
Percy, a two-time Big Ten champion and the 2016 NCAA champion in the event, will now be eligible for selection to compete at the IAAF World Championships in London in August.
