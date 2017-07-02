Shots fired near 22nd and O Street

Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 22nd and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m.

Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The shots from the car were then heard. Shortly after, a vehicle ran into the crowd, 2 people were injured, but no one by gunfire.

They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter.

No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or how many occupants were in the car at the time.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest details as they come in.