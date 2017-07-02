Libertarian Rally at State Capitol - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Libertarian Rally at State Capitol

Registered Libertarians in Nebraska have nearly doubled since 2015, but they have their efforts set higher than that.

Leaders of the Nebraska Libertarian Party made their voices heard Sunday, outside of the State Capitol. Their goal? To educate people on the values and beliefs of what it means to be a Libertarian.

"The Founding Fathers, their philosophy is a lot of what the Libertarian philosophy wants to go back to when the government had less power, which is a lot of the reason people are joining right now; because you see this national stage of people fearing the executive office," said Trevor Reilly, Chair of the Lancaster Libertarian Party.

More than 60 people were at the Capitol, supporting the re-election of Sen. Laura Ebke, and also advocating for the legalization of medical Cannabis and other political causes, mostly limited government.

Reilly said, "And so, it's really expanded into a bigger stage of us getting the message of liberty, what the general standpoints of the Libertarian Party is."

Party leaders attribute the rise in membership to dissatisfaction with today's current political climate. Nebraska's Libertarian Party jumped from 6,500 to nearly 13,000 members between 2015-16, but they have even bigger plans.

"We are working on a goal here, of obtaining 50,000 registered Libertarians by 2020," says Michael Konebel, First Dist. Coord. of the Nebraska Libertarian Party.

He added, "We are here to give a voice to the voiceless. We are here to make sure that freedom does prevail, especially under what this national is currently looking like at the moment."

The rise of third-party's isn't something new, but what is different is the shift in party affiliation.

The Pew Research Center estimates that 39% of Americans identify as Independents, 32% as Democrats and 39% as Republicans.

Some of the groups there included the Sarpy and Lancaster County Libertarian Party.

They say part of the rally was also to honor the Fourth of July weekend.

