LPD investigates another pharmacy burglary

Lincoln Police said a north Lincoln pharmacy was broke into toward the end of June.

They said Medicap Pharmacy near 27th and Superior reported a burglary Friday morning.

Police said its door was pried open.

Officers said drugs and money were stolen.

LPD said the phone lines were cut, so no alarm went off.

Police are looking to see if this case is connected to the National Pharmacy Burglary, located near 33rd and A streets, that happened that same night.