Art Studio paints color in disabled adults' lives

Live Yes Studios has been providing Lincoln adults with developmental disabilities a safe space to get creative since 2011.

What started as 2 artists and 3 employees quickly outgrew the organization’s original location at 13th and M Streets.

They found a new space to call home near 13th and Arapahoe, opening there in December 2016.

"At the other studio we were all in just one area now this studio there is a lot more places we can all work," local artist Stacy said.

It's not just about what's on the canvas.

The studio's nearly 30 artists also have space for sculpting, working with clay, sewing, cooking and making music.

All classes are taught by local volunteers or the artists themselves.

"I've been here almost three years and I've seen all the clients grow as individuals in terms of being able to advocate for themselves and express themselves in constructive positive ways," Jessica Prenosil of Live Yes Studios said.

For artists that have been there from the beginning they’re surprised at what they’ve been able to accomplish.

But those lessons stroke beyond the paintbrush.

Artists learn vocational skills, how to work as a team and other life lessons in these hallways of color.

"It's helped my coping skills out off my chest and helped my coping skills and my aggression," artist Desiree said.

"We are here to encourage them to continue to grow and embrace who they are as individuals and appreciate their uniqueness which is something I think all of us need to do," Prenosil said. "I feel like what we do here is pretty magical and I want everyone to know about it."

Live Yes Studios will be hosting its first ever fundraiser here at its studio on August 12th from 4 to 8 pm. If you would like more information or would like to donate to their cause, reach out to them on their Facebook page or call 402-904-4246.