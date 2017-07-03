Art Studio paints color in disabled adults' lives - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Art Studio paints color in disabled adults' lives

Art Studio paints color in disabled adults' lives

Posted: Updated:

Live Yes Studios has been providing Lincoln adults with developmental disabilities a safe space to get creative since 2011.

What started as 2 artists and 3 employees quickly outgrew the organization’s original location at 13th and M Streets.

They found a new space to call home near 13th and Arapahoe, opening there in December 2016.

"At the other studio we were all in just one area now this studio there is a lot more places we can all work," local artist Stacy said.

It's not just about what's on the canvas.

The studio's nearly 30 artists also have space for sculpting, working with clay, sewing, cooking and making music.

All classes are taught by local volunteers or the artists themselves.

"I've been here almost three years and I've seen all the clients grow as individuals in terms of being able to advocate for themselves and express themselves in constructive positive ways," Jessica Prenosil of Live Yes Studios said.

For artists that have been there from the beginning they’re surprised at what they’ve been able to accomplish.

But those lessons stroke beyond the paintbrush.

Artists learn vocational skills, how to work as a team and other life lessons in these hallways of color.

"It's helped my coping skills out off my chest and helped my coping skills and my aggression," artist Desiree said.

"We are here to encourage them to continue to grow and embrace who they are as individuals and appreciate their uniqueness which is something I think all of us need to do," Prenosil said. "I feel like what we do here is pretty magical and I want everyone to know about it."

Live Yes Studios will be hosting its first ever fundraiser here at its studio on August 12th from 4 to 8 pm. If you would like more information or would like to donate to their cause, reach out to them on their Facebook page or call 402-904-4246.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uncle Sam Jam Suspended Due to Storm

    Uncle Sam Jam Suspended Due to Storm

    Uncle Sam Jam Suspended Due to Storm

    Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.

    More >>

    Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.

    More >>

  • No one was injured

    Shots fired near 22nd and O Street

    Shots fired near 22nd and O Street

    Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...

    More >>

    Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...

    More >>

  • Lincoln Children's Zoo holds annual Red, White and Zoo Day for veterans

    Lincoln Children's Zoo holds annual Red, White and Zoo Day for veterans

    Lincoln Children's Zoo holds annual Red, White and Zoo Day for veterans

    A special treat our veterans today - it was the Lincoln Children's Zoo's annual Red, White and Zoo Day. 

    More >>

    A special treat our veterans today - it was the Lincoln Children's Zoo's annual Red, White and Zoo Day. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.