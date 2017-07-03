Lincoln Children's Zoo holds annual Red, White and Zoo Day for v - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Children's Zoo holds annual Red, White and Zoo Day for veterans

A special treat our veterans today - it was the Lincoln Children's Zoo's annual Red, White and Zoo Day. 

All veterans, both active duty and retired got in free.

The first 100 kids who went through the gates got a free flag.

There were 4th of July food specials and the train was even decked out in red white and blue.

"We have a lot of discounts that we have going on in our café," said Aimee Johns, with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. 

"So we have dollar hot dogs, two dollar hamburgers, and four dollar snow cones. So just a ton of things for everyone to enjoy."

There were also interactive events for kids.

The focus for the 4th was on animals that are native to America.

"We have bald eagles that are beautiful that everyone should come and see, we've got up-close encounters with them, and we've got bobcats and river otters, and lots of native species for people to come out and enjoy," Johns said. 

All zoo goers, were feeling patriotic and wanted to let our veterans know they appreciate their sacrifice for our country.

The fun continues at the zoo on the 4th,  with all of the same specials going on, it will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
 

