Firework sales kick off in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Firework sales kick off in Lincoln

The wait is over in Lincoln.

Fireworks are now on sale in the capital city.

It started Monday morning.

You can also light them off too.

Several people flocked to stands all around town to get their holiday favorites.

From things that make a big boom like artillery shells to something more subtle like these sparklers,  those young and young at heart are gearing up for the fourth.

"I am very excited about today. It's just amazing seeing the lights, seeing all of the explosions. It's just so amazing,” Payden Dean of Lincoln said.

It was busy for those selling fireworks as well.

The Crazy Cracker tent near 56th and Old Cheney was packed around noon as families loaded up their carts.

The stand's owner Betsy Egan said business has been non–stop.

"It’s been busy. We started right away at 8 this morning and had customers right away and it's been steady all day long. People are excited about the Fourth,” Crazy Cracker Stand Owner Betsy Egan said.

Some said the best things about the Fourth of July are the family time and traditions.

Father James Charbonneau and his 6–year–old son Mason stocked up on things to light up Lincoln’s night sky.

“Kind of letting him pick out stuff, things that catch his eye. He likes play with it and grab it. It'll be exciting once it goes off,” Carbonneau said.

Remember, you can light off fireworks as long as they're for sale in city limits.

It ends at 11 p.m. Monday.

No worries, the party can start again Tuesday from 8 a.m.  and ending at midnight.

