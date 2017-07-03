911 dispatcher saves 4-year-old's birthday

A 911 dispatcher to the rescue, she went above and beyond to help a 4-year-old.

A little boy's birthday was nearly ruined, after his gifts were stole, but the good will of a 911 dispatcher saved the day.

Imagine shopping all day for your child's fourth birthday, just to discover all the gifts you bought stolen.

"I put it all away in the back of my truck and then I went to go and get it, out once he fell asleep and to my surprise everything was gone," said Sandy Walker, the mother of the little boy.

Sandy Walker went to Walmart to buy a Hotwheel bike, helmet and cupcakes. When she returned home the presents were stolen, all the thieves left was a bubblegum machine. They were for her 4-year-old son Callen.

So she called police dispatch. That's when she got in contact with Samantha Taylor. After hearing how devastated the mother was Samantha wanted to do something to help.

Dispatcher, Samantha Taylor, said, "Somebody's kid's stuff for them to just take it, it just bothered me. So, I asked some of my coworkers if they'd chip in and said I've got to replace, at least, the bike."

And that she did, with that same Hotwheel bike, along with a helmet, based on Callen's favorite show "Paw Patrol," that she bought at Walmart near 84th and Highway 2, and a manager at the store also pitched in with a "Paw Patrol" cake.

Sunday Callen got his presents.

Walker said, "He absolutely love it, it was a great day, he would know no different, I do in my heart but he doesn't."

And as for Samantha and Sandy?

"Definitely have a new friend in this and very grateful for her from the bottom of my heart," said Walker.

Sandy and Samantha say they are now Facebook friends and text each other quite a bit. So, a happy ending to this story.

Also, a Happy belated Birthday to Callen!