Two Men Sustain Severe Fireworks Injuries Overnight

Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.More >>
Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.More >>
The wait is over in Lincoln. Fireworks are now on sale in the capital city. It started Monday morning. You can also light them off too. Several people flocked to stands all around town to get their holiday favorites. From things that make a big boom like artillery shells to something more subtle like these sparklers, those young and young at heart are gearing up for the fourth.More >>
The wait is over in Lincoln. Fireworks are now on sale in the capital city. It started Monday morning. You can also light them off too. Several people flocked to stands all around town to get their holiday favorites. From things that make a big boom like artillery shells to something more subtle like these sparklers, those young and young at heart are gearing up for the fourth.More >>
Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...More >>
Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...More >>
A special treat our veterans today - it was the Lincoln Children's Zoo's annual Red, White and Zoo Day.More >>
A special treat our veterans today - it was the Lincoln Children's Zoo's annual Red, White and Zoo Day.More >>
A monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy will pick up over the next few months in nine Midwest and Plains states because manufacturing remains strong.More >>
A monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy will pick up over the next few months in nine Midwest and Plains states because manufacturing remains strong.More >>
Lincoln Police said a north Lincoln pharmacy was broke into toward the end of June. They said Medicap Pharmacy near 27th and Superior reported a burglary Friday morning. Police said its door was pried open. Officers said drugs and money were stolen.More >>
Lincoln Police said a north Lincoln pharmacy was broke into toward the end of June. They said Medicap Pharmacy near 27th and Superior reported a burglary Friday morning. Police said its door was pried open. Officers said drugs and money were stolen.More >>
Rain possible at times through the 4th...More >>
Rain possible at times through the 4th...More >>