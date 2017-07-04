Two Men Sustain Severe Fireworks Injuries Overnight

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Two people were sent to the hospital late last night after severe injuries from lighting off fireworks.

The first incident happened a little after 9 p.m. near Northwest 9th and West Cornhusker.

Lincoln Police say a 36-year-old man sustained significant hand injuries after detonating a modified firework.

The second incident happened near 53rd and L streets just after 11:30 p.m.

Officers say a 30-year-old man had a firework go off in his hand after it burned faster than he expected.

The man had a partial amputation of his hand, shrapnel sent into his face, and had both ear drums blown out.