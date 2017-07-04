Two Men Sustain Severe Fireworks Injuries Overnight - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two Men Sustain Severe Fireworks Injuries Overnight

Two Men Sustain Severe Fireworks Injuries Overnight

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Two people were sent to the hospital late last night after severe injuries from lighting off fireworks.

The first incident happened a little after 9 p.m. near Northwest 9th and West Cornhusker.

Lincoln Police say a 36-year-old man sustained significant hand injuries after detonating a modified firework.

The second incident happened near 53rd and L streets just after 11:30 p.m.

Officers say a 30-year-old man had a firework go off in his hand after it burned faster than he expected.

The man had a partial amputation of his hand, shrapnel sent into his face, and had both ear drums blown out.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uncle Sam Jam Suspended Due to Storm

    Uncle Sam Jam Suspended Due to Storm

    Uncle Sam Jam Suspended Due to Storm

    Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.

    More >>

    Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.

    More >>

  • 911 dispatcher saves 4-year-old's birthday

    911 dispatcher saves 4-year-old's birthday

    911 dispatcher saves 4-year-old's birthday

    A 911 dispatcher to the rescue, she went above and beyond to help a 4-year-old. A little boy's birthday was nearly ruined, after his gifts were stole, but the good will of a 911 dispatcher saved the day. Imagine shopping all day for your child's fourth birthday, just to discover all the gifts you bought stolen. "I put it all away in the back of my truck and then I went to go and get it, out once he fell asleep and to my surprise everything was gone," said Sandy Walker, th...More >>
    A 911 dispatcher to the rescue, she went above and beyond to help a 4-year-old. A little boy's birthday was nearly ruined, after his gifts were stole, but the good will of a 911 dispatcher saved the day. Imagine shopping all day for your child's fourth birthday, just to discover all the gifts you bought stolen. "I put it all away in the back of my truck and then I went to go and get it, out once he fell asleep and to my surprise everything was gone," said Sandy Walker, th...More >>

  • Firework sales kick off in Lincoln

    Firework sales kick off in Lincoln

    The wait is over in Lincoln. Fireworks are now on sale in the capital city. It started Monday morning. You can also light them off too. Several people flocked to stands all around town to get their holiday favorites. From things that make a big boom like artillery shells to something more subtle like these sparklers,  those young and young at heart are gearing up for the fourth. 

    More >>

    The wait is over in Lincoln. Fireworks are now on sale in the capital city. It started Monday morning. You can also light them off too. Several people flocked to stands all around town to get their holiday favorites. From things that make a big boom like artillery shells to something more subtle like these sparklers,  those young and young at heart are gearing up for the fourth. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.