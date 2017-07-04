Man dies in fatal accident near York

Two people were sent to the hospital late last night after severe injuries from lighting off fireworks.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital late last night after severe injuries from lighting off fireworks.More >>
Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.More >>
Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.More >>
A special treat our veterans today - it was the Lincoln Children's Zoo's annual Red, White and Zoo Day.More >>
A special treat our veterans today - it was the Lincoln Children's Zoo's annual Red, White and Zoo Day.More >>
The wait is over in Lincoln. Fireworks are now on sale in the capital city. It started Monday morning. You can also light them off too. Several people flocked to stands all around town to get their holiday favorites. From things that make a big boom like artillery shells to something more subtle like these sparklers, those young and young at heart are gearing up for the fourth.More >>
The wait is over in Lincoln. Fireworks are now on sale in the capital city. It started Monday morning. You can also light them off too. Several people flocked to stands all around town to get their holiday favorites. From things that make a big boom like artillery shells to something more subtle like these sparklers, those young and young at heart are gearing up for the fourth.More >>
The studio's nearly 30 artists also have space for sculpting, working with clay, sewing, cooking and making music.More >>
The studio's nearly 30 artists also have space for sculpting, working with clay, sewing, cooking and making music.More >>
You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit.More >>
You don't want to spend your time stuck in construction traffic off of I–80's Seward exit.More >>
Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...More >>
Lincoln Police say, shots were fired from a car near the African Food Market on 20th and O Streets, early Sunday morning a little after 4 a.m. Police estimate that about 75 people were gathered around the business, in an apparent confrontation. The driver of the car then fired near the people, but no one was hurt. They say they aren't sure what caused the confrontation, but they're still investigating the matter. No arrests were made, and there is no description of the vehicle or ho...More >>
It'll be a warm & humid 4th with a couple spotty but isolated storms again...More >>
It'll be a warm & humid 4th with a couple spotty but isolated storms again...More >>