Man dies in fatal accident near York - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man dies in fatal accident near York

Posted: Updated:

An Aurora man is dead after running into the back of a semi on his motorcycle. The York Co. Sheriff's Dept. says David Bergmann was driving his motorcycle east on I-80, near York, when he hit the back of a semi driven by Gurjit Sing of California. 

Bergmann was fatally injured as a result of the accident. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Men Sustain Severe Fireworks Injuries Overnight

    Two Men Sustain Severe Fireworks Injuries Overnight

    Two Men Sustain Severe Fireworks Injuries Overnight

    Two people were sent to the hospital late last night after severe injuries from lighting off fireworks.

    More >>

    Two people were sent to the hospital late last night after severe injuries from lighting off fireworks.

    More >>

  • Uncle Sam Jam Suspended Due to Storm

    Uncle Sam Jam Suspended Due to Storm

    Uncle Sam Jam Suspended Due to Storm

    Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.

    More >>

    Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.

    More >>

  • 911 dispatcher saves 4-year-old's birthday

    911 dispatcher saves 4-year-old's birthday

    911 dispatcher saves 4-year-old's birthday

    A 911 dispatcher to the rescue, she went above and beyond to help a 4-year-old. A little boy's birthday was nearly ruined, after his gifts were stole, but the good will of a 911 dispatcher saved the day. Imagine shopping all day for your child's fourth birthday, just to discover all the gifts you bought stolen. "I put it all away in the back of my truck and then I went to go and get it, out once he fell asleep and to my surprise everything was gone," said Sandy Walker, th...More >>
    A 911 dispatcher to the rescue, she went above and beyond to help a 4-year-old. A little boy's birthday was nearly ruined, after his gifts were stole, but the good will of a 911 dispatcher saved the day. Imagine shopping all day for your child's fourth birthday, just to discover all the gifts you bought stolen. "I put it all away in the back of my truck and then I went to go and get it, out once he fell asleep and to my surprise everything was gone," said Sandy Walker, th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.