Officials urge safety after fireworks severely injure 2 local men

Fireworks sent two Lincoln men to the hospital Monday night. The first incident happened a little after 9 p.m. near NW 9th and W Cornhusker. Lincoln Police say a 36-year-old man has significant hand injuries after lighting off a modified artillery shell. Then, near 53rd and L, officers say a 30 year old man had a firework go off in his hand after it burned faster than he expected. The man had a partial amputation to his hand, shrapnel to his face, and both ear drums blown out.

"Fireworks are an explosive," said Capt. Daren Merryman with Lincoln Fire and Rescue. "No matter how small they are they're still dangerous."



The fire department says not to light fireworks in your hand. Put it on the street first, and use a stick so there's distance between you and the explosion. They also say not to look over the top of fireworks while you're lighting, just in case they go off early.



"For goodness sakes, don't hang onto them when they're going off," Merryman said. "Just because they're supposed to shoot in the air, doesn't mean they always do."



Even small fireworks can pose a problem.



"The things you can buy legally in Lincoln; in the state of Nebraska, there's enough force to remove digits and take out eyes," Merryman said.

Modified fireworks pose another danger, when people remove fuses or change things so the explosion is faster or louder. Keep in mind, if these exceed the legal amount of explosive powder and don't comply with consumer regulations are considered illegal.

LFR also says to sweep your finished fireworks into a pile and hose them down before going in for the night. Don't put them straight into a trash can--sometimes they light back up, and could pose a fire hazard.