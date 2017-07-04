Annual Fourth of July parade at UNL East Campus

Two people were sent to the hospital late last night after severe injuries from lighting off fireworks.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital late last night after severe injuries from lighting off fireworks.More >>
Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.More >>
Lincoln Fourth of July Celebration is suspended until storm passes.More >>
Fireworks sent two Lincoln men to the hospital Monday night.More >>
Fireworks sent two Lincoln men to the hospital Monday night.More >>
An Aurora man is dead after running into the back of a semi on his motorcycle.More >>
An Aurora man is dead after running into the back of a semi on his motorcycle.More >>
A special treat our veterans today - it was the Lincoln Children's Zoo's annual Red, White and Zoo Day.More >>
A special treat our veterans today - it was the Lincoln Children's Zoo's annual Red, White and Zoo Day.More >>
The wait is over in Lincoln. Fireworks are now on sale in the capital city. It started Monday morning. You can also light them off too. Several people flocked to stands all around town to get their holiday favorites. From things that make a big boom like artillery shells to something more subtle like these sparklers, those young and young at heart are gearing up for the fourth.More >>
The wait is over in Lincoln. Fireworks are now on sale in the capital city. It started Monday morning. You can also light them off too. Several people flocked to stands all around town to get their holiday favorites. From things that make a big boom like artillery shells to something more subtle like these sparklers, those young and young at heart are gearing up for the fourth.More >>
Dancing, eating watermelon, and sack races were just a few things that took place at the annual Fourth of July parade near UNL's East Campus.More >>
Dancing, eating watermelon, and sack races were just a few things that took place at the annual Fourth of July parade near UNL's East Campus.More >>
The studio's nearly 30 artists also have space for sculpting, working with clay, sewing, cooking and making music.More >>
The studio's nearly 30 artists also have space for sculpting, working with clay, sewing, cooking and making music.More >>