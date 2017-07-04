Seward rockets away with Fourth of July celebration

Thousands of people filled the streets for Seward's annual parade and Fourth of July celebration.

Floats, firetrucks, fried food, cold drinks, entertainment and nearly 40,000 people, might make you think you're at an amusement park, but for Seward, that's just their downtown for the Fourth of July!

"It's a special time for me, especially for the veterans, you know, on that, and Uncle Sam, you know, has a big part of it because you go around town, a lot of the houses are decorated in red, white and blue," said Lois Kimsey, an event coordinator.

Since the 1950s' Seward has held a parade, along with a firework show. It's been going strong ever since. Lois Kimsey, who helps organize the event says the planning takes a long time. After this one's done, they'll start planning for next year, and it's a lot things to prepare for.

"A little bit of everything, food, you know,, and crafts, flea markets, parade, it all comes in. Takes a whole year to to plan it all," says Kinsey.

One of the most unique things about the event is the selection of a Tour Family. Every year, the local sheriff selects a family to pullover or take, and invites them to be put on a float, along with being provided a hotel for the night. This year's family came all the way from Ireland, and it gave them a bit of a scare.

Jim Sheehan said, "I was frightened to death! It took me over an hour to get over it!."

Breda Kenny, another member of the family, said, "A relative just pulled in front of us, so I thought okay, she is going to talk her way out of it."

But everything turned out okay.

"We really embrace this and the purpose, yeah very happy to be here," said Sheehan.

Officials in Seward say they believe this could be the biggest event of its kind in the country, and with tens-of-thousands of people filling up a town of around 7,000 people, it's easy to see the fuss.

Kelsey Buss, a parade participant, says, "It's just great, everyone is very patriotic and you know, everyone has a great time. It's a very big community."

You might call it Seward's biggest block party of the year!