Fireworks cause house fire at Capital Beach

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: Inspectors say a firework landed on a bush and extended up the homes soffit and into the attic.

The total damage is around 50-thousand dollars.

A house caught on fire in Lincoln tonight.

It was up at Capital Beach in on Surfside Drive around 9 p.m.

The owners were actually out on the water when the fire started on the roof..

Neighbors helped by dousing the fire with garden hoses before crews got there.

Firefighters say that definitely helped as well as their four minute response time.

No injuries have been reported.