Displaced fireworks set Lincoln home on fire

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

A family is without a home this morning after their house catches on fire.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the house near 67th and Francis Streets a few minutes after 4 a.m. The family, including their pet were evacuated safely. LFR said the fire started because of fireworks in a garbage can next to the home and spread to the attic.

Fire officials says the home has around $30,000 worth of damage.