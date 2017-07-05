Displaced fireworks set Lincoln home on fire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani 

 A family is without a home this morning after their house catches on fire.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to the house near 67th and Francis Streets a few minutes after 4 a.m. The family, including their pet were evacuated safely. LFR said the fire started because of fireworks in a garbage can next to the home and spread to the attic.

Fire officials says the home has around $30,000 worth of damage.

