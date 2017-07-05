Displaced fireworks set Lincoln home on fire

Two people were sent to the hospital late last night after severe injuries from lighting off fireworks.More >>
Fireworks sent two Lincoln men to the hospital Monday night.More >>
Dancing, eating watermelon, and sack races were just a few things that took place at the annual Fourth of July parade near UNL's East Campus.More >>
An Aurora man is dead after running into the back of a semi on his motorcycle.More >>
Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Two groups are urging Nebraska's secretary of state to reject a federal commission's request for voter information. Nebraskans for Civic Reform and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska sent the letter to Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale on Monday. President Donald Trump's voting commission has asked all 50 states for voter information. Trump established the commission to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the...More >>
Mostly sunny and hot today with a light south wind...More >>
