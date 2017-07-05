Police investigate man who stole vehicle, tried to burglarize ho - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police investigate man who stole vehicle, tried to burglarize home

Lincoln Police took one man into custody early this morning after he fled from police in a stolen vehicle and then burglarized a home. 

An officer was patrolling near 25th and Franklin around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday when he saw a stolen vehicle. The officer tried to pull the car over for a traffic stop, but drove off. 

Just an hour later, officers were responding to a burglary at a home near 24th and W Van Dorn when they found the stolen vehicle in a nearby alley. Officers learned the driver had run off on foot. They set up a perimeter and K9 Officer Mikey canvassed the area.

A suspect was located and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. He had injuries consistent with possibly falling from a window during the burglary. He has not yet been cited as he is still hospitalized.

