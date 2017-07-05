Homemade explosive crashes through roof of Lincoln home - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Homemade explosive crashes through roof of Lincoln home

21-year-old Kyle Dey has been cited for felony possession of a destructive device after his homemade explosive crashed into a  roof Monday night. 

Police say Dey was a friend of neighbors in the area of 7th and Yukon. He had an 8-10 lb piece of welded metal that exploded hundreds of feet into the air and fell through the roof of a home two doors down. The metal crashed down through the ceiling, past the carpeted first floor, and ended up in the basement.

Thankfully, no one was injured, though there were people in the home at the time.

