Kearney youth center worker pleads no contest to sex assault

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


KEARNEY, Neb. (AP)

        A former mental health practitioner at the state youth treatment center in Kearney has pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual abuse.
        27-year-old Samantha Halstead of Pleasanton will be sentenced in August.
        Halstead was charged last summer with sexual assault of an 18-year-old male being treated at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center.
        The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Halstead quit before her arrest.

