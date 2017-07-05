The Lancaster County Super Fair is August 3 through August 12 at the Lancaster Events Center. There will be ten days of entertainment, food, carnival rides, ag exhibits, motor sports and more. For more information on this year's Super Fair click this link.
Channel 8 KLKN-TV wants to help you get to the Super Fair. Register for a chance to win one of four prize packages to the Super Fair. Each prize package is different. The Carnival fun Pack is four carnival wristbands, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass and is good for the run of the fair. The Demo Derby Fun Pack is four demo derby tickets for August 5th, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass. The Figure 8 fun Pack is four figure 8 race tickets on August 7, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass and the Concert Fun Pack of four gate admissions, four Stoney LaRue tickets on August 11, $20 in concession coupons and 1 parking pass. The deadline is noon on July 24.
To enter, read the contest rules below and then access and complete the online entry form located at the bottom of the page.
2017 Lancaster County Super Fair Contest Rules
No purchase necessary.
Void where prohibited by law.
Must be 18 years of age or older to win
Must live within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV coverage area or DMA as defined by the Nielsen Company.
Contest starts Monday, July 17. Entries must be received by noon on July 24, 2017.
Prize:
1 Carnival fun Pack-four carnival wristbands, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass.
1 Demo Derby Fun Pack-four demo derby tickets, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass
1 Figure 8 Fun Pack-four figure 8 race tickets, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass.
1 Concert Fun Pack-four tickets to see Stoney LaRue, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass.
To access the official online entry form, type in your email address in the space provided to access the form, if you have an account. If you do not have an account, put in your email address and then sign up for your own account. There is no charge to sign up for an account. This form does not work on some mobile device, including iPads or iPhones. Please access the form with your desktop or laptop.
