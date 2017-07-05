2017 Lancaster County Super Fair Contest - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

2017 Lancaster County Super Fair Contest

The Lancaster County Super Fair is August 3 through August 12 at the Lancaster Events Center.  There will be ten days of entertainment, food, carnival rides, ag exhibits, motor sports and more.  For more information on this year's Super Fair click this link.

Channel 8 KLKN-TV wants to help you get to the Super Fair.  Register for a chance to win one of four prize packages to the Super Fair.  Each prize package is different.  The Carnival fun Pack is four carnival wristbands,  four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass and is good for the run of the fair.  The Demo Derby Fun Pack is four demo derby tickets for August 5th, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass. The Figure 8 fun Pack is four figure 8 race tickets on August 7, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass and the Concert Fun Pack of four gate admissions, four Stoney LaRue tickets on August 11, $20 in concession coupons and 1 parking pass.  The deadline is noon on July 24. 

To enter, read the contest rules below and then access and complete the online entry form located at the bottom of the page.

2017 Lancaster County Super Fair Contest Rules

No purchase necessary. 
Void where prohibited by law.
Must be 18 years of age or older to win
Must live within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV coverage area or DMA as defined by the Nielsen Company.
Contest starts Monday, July 17.  Entries must be received by noon on July 24, 2017. 

  • To Enter:
    Fill out the online form with your first and last name, street address, city, day telephone number and evening telephone number.

  • Prize:  
    1 Carnival fun Pack-four carnival wristbands, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass.
    1 Demo Derby Fun Pack-four demo derby tickets, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass
    1 Figure 8 Fun Pack-four figure 8 race tickets, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass.
    1 Concert Fun Pack-four tickets to see Stoney LaRue, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass.  

  • A random drawing of all entries will determine the winners.  Four names will be drawn to win the four prizes in the following order. The first name drawn will win the Concert Fun Pack, the second will win the Carnival Fun Pack, the third will win the Demo Derby Fun Pack and the fourth name drawn will win the Figure 8 Fun Pack.
  • The random drawing will be held at on July 24th..    
  • Odds of winning depend upon the number of entries.  If 100 entries, then each entrant has a 1/25 chance of winning.
  • Value-
    Concert Fun Pack-$97  
    Carnival Fun Pack-$157.  
    Demo Derby Fun Pack-$73.  
    Figure 8 Fun Pack-$73.
    Value is determined by the actual face value of tickets, admissions, wristbands and coupons.
  • Contest is not designed for children 13 and under
  • No substitutions unless agreed upon by the sponsor and prizes are not redeemable for cash.
  • Winners assume responsibility for all applicable taxes and licenses.
  • Winner will be notified by email.
  • Eligibility
    Employees, immediate family of Channel 8 KLKN-TV, The Lancaster County Super Fair, competing media, and their agencies are prohibited from entering the contest.
  • Disclaimer
    Channel 8 KLKN-TV and The Lancaster Super Fair are not responsible to substitute a prize if the even is canceled for any reason.
    The sponsor of this promotion is Channel 8 KLKN-TV, which is solely responsible for all aspects of the promotion.  By participating in this promotion, all participants and prize winners agree that Channel 8 KLKN-TV, and its sponsors, their partnerships, subsidiaries and affiliates and each of such entities' respective officers, directors, agents and employees are not responsible or liable for any injury, loss, illness, litigation or damage that may occur from participation in the promotion or acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prizes.  Channel 8 KLKN-TV is not responsible to substitute or make restitution to prize winner if the event is canceled.  In the event that any dispute arises regarding the meaning or interpretation of these official rules, participants agree that the dispute shall be resolved by applying the laws of the State of Nebraska and that it shall be resolved by and within the courts of that state.

  • 2017 Super Fair Fun Pack Giveaway

    To access the official online entry form, type in your email address in the space provided to access the form, if you have an account.  If you do not have an account, put in your email address and then sign up for your own account. There is no charge to sign up for an account.  This form does not work on some mobile device, including iPads or iPhones.  Please access the form with your desktop or laptop.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.
    You have been entered for a chance to win one of four Fun Packs to the Lancaster County Super Fair. Good Luck. Winners will be contacted by email.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.