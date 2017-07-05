The Lancaster County Super Fair is August 3 through August 12 at the Lancaster Events Center. There will be ten days of entertainment, food, carnival rides, ag exhibits, motor sports and more. For more information on this year's Super Fair click this link.

Channel 8 KLKN-TV wants to help you get to the Super Fair. Register for a chance to win one of four prize packages to the Super Fair. Each prize package is different. The Carnival fun Pack is four carnival wristbands, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass and is good for the run of the fair. The Demo Derby Fun Pack is four demo derby tickets for August 5th, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass. The Figure 8 fun Pack is four figure 8 race tickets on August 7, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass and the Concert Fun Pack of four gate admissions, four Stoney LaRue tickets on August 11, $20 in concession coupons and 1 parking pass. The deadline is noon on July 24.

To enter, read the contest rules below and then access and complete the online entry form located at the bottom of the page.

2017 Lancaster County Super Fair Contest Rules

No purchase necessary.

Void where prohibited by law.

Must be 18 years of age or older to win

Must live within the Channel 8 KLKN-TV coverage area or DMA as defined by the Nielsen Company.

Contest starts Monday, July 17. Entries must be received by noon on July 24, 2017.

To Enter:

Fill out the online form with your first and last name, street address, city, day telephone number and evening telephone number.

Fill out the online form with your first and last name, street address, city, day telephone number and evening telephone number. Prize:

1 Carnival fun Pack-four carnival wristbands, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass.

1 Demo Derby Fun Pack-four demo derby tickets, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass

1 Figure 8 Fun Pack-four figure 8 race tickets, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass.

1 Concert Fun Pack-four tickets to see Stoney LaRue, four gate admissions, $20 in concessions coupons and 1 parking pass.

A random drawing of all entries will determine the winners. Four names will be drawn to win the four prizes in the following order. The first name drawn will win the Concert Fun Pack, the second will win the Carnival Fun Pack, the third will win the Demo Derby Fun Pack and the fourth name drawn will win the Figure 8 Fun Pack.

of all entries will determine the winners. Four names will be drawn to win the four prizes in the following order. The first name drawn will win the Concert Fun Pack, the second will win the Carnival Fun Pack, the third will win the Demo Derby Fun Pack and the fourth name drawn will win the Figure 8 Fun Pack. The random drawing will be held at on July 24th..

Odds of winning depend upon the number of entries. If 100 entries, then each entrant has a 1/25 chance of winning.

depend upon the number of entries. If 100 entries, then each entrant has a 1/25 chance of winning. Value-

Concert Fun Pack-$97

Carnival Fun Pack-$157.

Demo Derby Fun Pack-$73.

Figure 8 Fun Pack-$73.

Value is determined by the actual face value of tickets, admissions, wristbands and coupons.