Men's Warehouse Suit Drive

Some say looking the part is half the battle while job hunting.

What happens when you don't have the clothing?

Men's warehouse is hoping to change that.

It’s partnering with area non–profits Encouragement Unlimited and the People's City Mission for a suit drive.

It's an essential some men in our community can't afford.

"It would be very meaningful for me. I could go to church. That's what I want my suit for, so I can go to church and go to job interviews and look presentable and gives you a better chance in advancing in life,” People’s City Mission Guest Shad Anderson said.

The store is looking for gently used men's business clothing.

It's not only looking for suits, but other necessities like ties, shirts and shoes.

"The most part, we're looking for the darker charcoals, navy blue suits,” Men’s Warehouse Manager Mitchell Locken said.

The donations will go to benefit hundreds of Lincoln men in need.

Encouragement Unlimited even hosts a job workshop to help recipients prepare for their next big gig.

Both organizations said these clothes help boost self–esteem, which is the most important.

"You never get a second chance to make a good first impression, some times attitude is everything,” Encouragement Unlimited CEO John Harris said.

"You can change a life with that suit. Why rather than sit in your closet. Why not give it to somebody and change their life. You feel a whole lot better about yourself and you'll be helping someone else,” People’s City Mission CEO Tom Barber said.

You can drop off the suits at Men's Warehouse near 56th and O Streets.

They'll be collected until the end of this month.

The two non–profits plan to give out the suits some time in August.