Nebraska hasn't made decision on releasing voter information

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

President Donald Trump has said voter fraud is an issue since he was elected, now he’s beginning to address it.

“People that have died ten years ago are still voting, illegal immigrants are voting,” Trump said in a speech.

He created an election integrity commission to begin an investigation.

The commission asked states to release a broad range of voter information, from date of birth, party affiliation, partial social security number and more...

44 states have either partially or completely denied the request.

Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale hasn't released a decision yet.

Nebraska State Senator Adam Morfeld said he should deny the request.

"The request is overly broad,” Morfeld said. “It doesn't serve a purpose that's legitimate in our view and it could really endanger the privacy of Nebraskans."

Morfeld and five other state senators sent a letter to Gale that said releasing social security numbers and addresses will only make the election system less secure.

"This could lead to identity theft and it could also expose victims of domestic abuse and other crimes and in addition could also make us more vulnerable to foreign powers attacking our elections systems,” Morfeld said.

On the other hand, J.L. Spray, with the Nebraska Republican Party says voter fraud is a crime the U.S. needs to stay on top of.

"I think Nebraska's a very fraud free place in a lot of ways, not just voting,” Spray said. “But you have to be vigilant and if we're not vigilant in keeping our system fraud free, there will be."

He said why not release at least some information to the commission, and see what information it takes to conduct a full investigation.

"I don't see any concerns with giving our publicly available information to the commission in an electronic format so they can determine what's going on for real in Nebraska,” Spray said.

Spray does think social security numbers should stay confidential.

Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale's office says a press release with a decision will be released soon.