Drug bust has concerning ties to Chicago

The Lincoln and Lancaster Co. Narcotics Task Force busted a home near 38th & O last night. They found 13 grams of heroine, 56 grams of crack cocaine, 5 grams of marijuana, and more than $11,000 in cash. 

"Two of the people who were arrested are out of Chicago," said Ofc. Angela Sands with the Lincoln Police Department. "Obviously when you have this amount of heroin and crack cocaine coming in with people from out of state there's some concerns."

Police arrested 38-year-old Wilson Rogers and 43-year-old James Carter, both from Chicago. They also arrested 22-year-old Keith Cocroft, 18-year-old Taron Tucker, and 37-year-old Sheronda Tucker of Lincoln on drug charges. Tucker was also cited for child abuse, as her three children lived in the home where the drugs were found.

