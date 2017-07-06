Man tazed after throwing knife at police officer - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man tazed after throwing knife at police officer

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Police tried to stop a speeding vehicle near 11th and O just after midnight Thursday; when the driver took off, they stopped pursuit. A few hours later, the car was found near 33rd and Sheridan with a flat tire, but when officers tried to make contact, the driver fled again.

Around 5 a.m. police were responding to a check welfare call in the the same area. They found the driver in his backyard with a knife. Officers say he threw the knife at them. They tazed him and took him into custody.

 "On a situation like this it can escalate quickly, so we just want to commend the officers on their restraint, de-escalation techniques, and ability to take him into custody without further injury or loss of life," said Ofc. Angela Sands with LPD.

The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted injury from earlier in the night. He will be cited when he gets out.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drug bust has concerning ties to Chicago

    Drug bust has concerning ties to Chicago

    The Lincoln and Lancaster Co. Narcotics Task Force found drugs in a home near 38th & O last night. 

    More >>

    The Lincoln and Lancaster Co. Narcotics Task Force found drugs in a home near 38th & O last night. 

    More >>

  • Man tazed after throwing knife at police officer

    Man tazed after throwing knife at police officer

     "On a situation like this it can escalate quickly, so we just want to commend the officers on their restraint, de-escalation techniques, and ability to take him into custody without further injury or loss of life," said Ofc. Angela Sands with LPD.

    More >>

     "On a situation like this it can escalate quickly, so we just want to commend the officers on their restraint, de-escalation techniques, and ability to take him into custody without further injury or loss of life," said Ofc. Angela Sands with LPD.

    More >>

  • Homemade explosive crashes through roof of Lincoln home

    Homemade explosive crashes through roof of Lincoln home

    An 8-10 lb piece of welded metal exploded hundreds of feet into the air and fell through the roof of a home two doors down. 

    More >>

    An 8-10 lb piece of welded metal exploded hundreds of feet into the air and fell through the roof of a home two doors down. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.