Man tazed after throwing knife at police officer

Lincoln Police tried to stop a speeding vehicle near 11th and O just after midnight Thursday; when the driver took off, they stopped pursuit. A few hours later, the car was found near 33rd and Sheridan with a flat tire, but when officers tried to make contact, the driver fled again.

Around 5 a.m. police were responding to a check welfare call in the the same area. They found the driver in his backyard with a knife. Officers say he threw the knife at them. They tazed him and took him into custody.

"On a situation like this it can escalate quickly, so we just want to commend the officers on their restraint, de-escalation techniques, and ability to take him into custody without further injury or loss of life," said Ofc. Angela Sands with LPD.

The suspect is in the hospital with a self-inflicted injury from earlier in the night. He will be cited when he gets out.