Air conditioning malfunction evacuates Park Middle School

A scary situation took place at Park Middle School this morning. The janitor saw what he believed was smoke coming from air condition unit.

When Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, the fire alarm was going off.

After evacuating the building they thoroughly checked for any signs of fire.

"They said that they were all accounted for because that's always our first priority is account for the occupants in the building. They said that they were all accounted for and had evacuated safely so we're pretty good to go for that process," said Battalion Chief Leo Benes.

The damage to the school was minimal, and the air conditioning unit should be fixed today.

