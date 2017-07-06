State audit highlights concerns with State Patrol

The Nebraska State Patrol is facing some scrutiny.

Just last week, the governor fired the head of the patrol.

A recent state audit reveals some concerns within the agency like the amount of overtime.

The state patrol spent more than $3 million in overtime in the past year and a half.

That's about 95,000 hours.

The agency said the extra hours can be linked to its lack of troopers.

"If we had a full force at the moment, then those overtime hours would be less, but that's a balance that we always try to work on,” Nebraska State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said.

NSP is currently down 48 sworn in officers.

There are 434 in the force now.

The state patrol said there 18 recruits right now, who are close to graduation.

The agency said the vacancies are mostly due to retirements and its strict hiring qualifications.

It said while it's monitoring the amount of overtime, it's something left up to the commanders to decide.

"That’s why we leave up to the discretion of the commanders to see what they need because public safety doesn't conform to a regular schedule,” Thomas said.

The audit also highlighted other problems like policies regarding ammunition accounts and the management of evidence.

The State Patrol also being looked at by the governor's office.

NSP said these reviews will help it make changes.

"That’s valuable information because that's an outside set of eyes who are giving a little bit of note to some issues. So, we'll take that. We're going to address as many of those things as we possibly can,” Thomas said.

Thursday afternoon, the governor didn't give an update regarding his review of the state patrol nor did he say anything about the future of the six staffers currently on administrative leave.

To look at the state audit of the agency, click here.