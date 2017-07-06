Hudl raises nearly $33 million in investments - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Hudl raises nearly $33 million in investments

Good news for Hudl here in Lincoln.

The Lincoln based company raised nearly $33 million in investments towards expanding their technology.

According to their website the plan to use the funds to pair innovations in machine learning and computer vision with our in-house group of professional analysts, providing teams around the world quicker access to the insights they need for training and game preparation.   

