Hudl raises nearly $33 million in investments

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Good news for Hudl here in Lincoln.

The Lincoln based company raised nearly $33 million in investments towards expanding their technology.

According to their website the plan to use the funds to pair innovations in machine learning and computer vision with our in-house group of professional analysts, providing teams around the world quicker access to the insights they need for training and game preparation.

https://www.hudl.com/blog/hudl-raises-30mm-to-bring-cutting-edge-sports-analytics-to-teams-around-the-world