Nebraska water agencies joining forces

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Two state agencies that regulate Nebraska's water are joining forces in an effort to provide more efficient, streamlined services to the public.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Environmental Quality announced the new partnership on Thursday.

Under the agreement, the Department of Health and Human Services will move 24 of its staff into shared office space with the Department of Environmental Quality's wastewater staff. The change goes into effect Aug. 1. Seven field staff members will also work with the environmental quality department.

Department of Environmental Quality Director Jim Macy says the partnership is expected to save the state money over time. Public health division director Dr. Tom Williams says the two programs are similar. The partnership will focus on wastewater treatment and drinking water.