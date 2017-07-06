Man sentenced to prison for child porn

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A 69-year-old Columbus man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for having child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska says Michael Kruse was sentenced Thursday in Lincoln's federal court. In addition to his prison term, Kruse will be required to serve 5 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say a tip, subsequent investigation and a search warrant turned up more than 600 videos and images of child pornography on Kruse's computers and storage media.

