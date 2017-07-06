Family says 1-year-old attacked by coyote

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) _ Police and wildlife officials are keeping a lookout in the south-central Nebraska city of Hastings after a family there reported a coyote bit and tried to drag away a 1-year-old child.

Hastings Police Sgt. Brian Hessler says the attack happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday while the family was watching July Fourth fireworks. The incident follows weeks of reported sightings of coyotes in the city.

A police report says the coyote left marks on the boy's back but quickly ran off. Officers searched but did not find a coyote in the area.

Police say the family, which has hunted coyotes, is certain it was not a dog.

The boy's mother, Katrina Clodfelter, tells station KSNB that the boy was given a tetanus shot and will undergo a series of rabies shots.