Man allegedly says he'd cut Uber driver's throat

Bellevue, NE -- - A night out for a Bellevue man lands him in jail when he threatens the life of an Uber driver giving him a ride home. Richard Moreno, 30, is charged with terroristic threats which is a Class 3A felony.

Prosecutor say overnight on May 29th a female Uber driver picked him up in Downtown Omaha to take him to his Bellevue apartment. While on the way he asked her out multiple times. She said no, and he allegedly said it didn't have to end this way and he would slit her throat.

“I’m not sure where he was dropped off I just know that she asked him to exit the vehicle numerous times allegedly, he did exit the vehicle, and she contacted police,” Sarpy County Deputy Attorney Phil Kleine described.

The Sarpy County Court Judge went with the prosecution's bond recommendation because of the allegations.

“Tell you what I'm going to tack that $25,000 - 10%. That's kind of troubling," the judge explained.

Moreno posted bond this week, and will be back in court in July. If convicted he faces up to 3 years in prison.

He did not want to comment on his pending court case when approached on Thursday.

In a statement sent Thursday afternoon, Uber said, "What's been described is concerning and we're grateful for law enforcement's diligent work to make an arrest in this case. We will continue to support their investigation in any way possible."

Uber says they have developed safety tips for drivers with law enforcement and safety experts. For more information go to: https://www.uber.com/info/safety-tips-for-drivers/