The Dairy Store celebrates 100 years

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

It's national ice cream month and the dairy store located on UNL's East Campus is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year.

The ice cream they serve is made in store, by students.

"We're still in the works of what we want to do. It's a big year, centennial year, I know like for the 90 year anniversary I think they had the Governor come out and milk a cow from what I heard," said Leroy Braden, The Dairy Store Manager

They have over 100 recipes, including their signature scarlet and cream flavor.

It's open from every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.