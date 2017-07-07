Deputies find drugs during traffic stop; arrest two people

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested after a traffic stop on I-80 near exit 395. They say it happened Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Deputies pulled over a car driven by 27-year-old Joshua Taylor of Omaha. He had a warrant for 1st degree sexual assault of a child.

Deputies say they found one half pound of marijuana and some THC concentrate inside the car, along with some brass knuckles. Taylor was arrested for the warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

The passenger, 21-year-old Lovy Tromp of Omaha, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.