$600 mailbox exploded by firework - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

$600 mailbox exploded by firework

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Police are investigating a mailbox explosion. They say it happened Thursday night in the Fallbrook neighborhood, outside a home near N 1st and Wildrye Rd.

Police say a firework blew up inside the mailbox. Damages are estimated at around $600.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.