Hastings boy sent to E.R. after being bit by coyote

People in Hastings have been calling the city's police department about coyote sightings.

Typically, the Fourth of July is about fun and fireworks, but for one Hastings family, they ended up taking a trip to the emergency room.

"It walked right in front of me and my other son and went straight for Hunter," Katrina Clodfelter, whose son was bitten, said.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 1 year–old Hunter Clodfelter and his family gathered in their driveway to light fireworks, and then, "I saw him grab him and my first instinct was to grab Hunter and pull him away. And I screamed it was a coyote and my mom came running down the stairs and tried chasing it down the street," Clodfelter said.

Once she lifted up his shirt, she said she realized he'd been bitten and that's when she rushed him to the E.R.

"It left two puncture wounds. They weren't really very big, but I think what stopped it was his diaper," Clodfelter said.

He has to get a few shots just in case.

"He had to get a rabies vaccination and then the start to the rabies vaccines which is five different shots,” Clodfelter said.

The Gompert family, lives nearby and said they've had a couple run–ins with what they say they believe to be a coyote as well.

"It was two feet in front of me at most. It wasn't very far away," Ashley Gompert, who believes she saw coyote walk past her Saturday night, said.

When they said they saw one on Saturday, they called HPD, hoping it would prevent a dangerous encounter with a child.

"We're concerned that those types of things can happen. We had the same coyote, I believe chased our small dog up onto our back deck a month or a month and a half ago," Dan Gompert, Ashley’s father, said.

The Hastings Police Department said that in the past few weeks they've been getting calls about coyote sightings in town and that they've been in contact with Nebraska Game and Parks about a solution.

"It sounds like the coyotes are probably just looking for food. The harder food becomes to find elsewhere, the more into town they're going to come," Sergeant Brian Hessler of the Hastings Police Department said.

Mayor Corey Stutte posted on Facebook that they have set up traps to capture the coyote that bit the child.

Lincoln area residents are being asked to report coyote sightings and aggressive behavior to Lincoln Animal Control at 402-441-7900.

Coyote sightings in the Holmes Lake Park area have been reported to Animal Control, a division of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

Animal Control will patrol the Holmes Lake area and investigate all calls regarding potential threats to public safety.

Steve Beal, Lincoln Animal Control Manager, said coyotes are normally afraid of people, but those found in and near urban areas may be more acclimated to people and not as fearful.

The presence of a coyote does not automatically mean it is dangerous.

Coyotes can sometimes be found in residential areas that border open spaces where coyotes hunt prey, and their presence indicates a nearby food source.

Coyotes generally feed on rabbits, rodents, fruits and insects. Residents should not leave food in areas where coyotes can easily access it.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission advises those who are outdoors in the area to carry walking sticks.

Those who encounter a coyote should not run from it, but back away slowly, and make loud noises.

To protect pets from potentially dangerous animals, the Game and Parks Commission recommends the following:

Keep pets leashed during walks or confined to yards.

Stay with small pets while outside, and pick them up of a coyote is spotted.

Avoid letting pets out at night, dawn and dusk, especially unattended.

For more information about Animal Control, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: animal) or contact Beal at 402-441-7900 or sbeal@lincoln.ne.gov.

More information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

More information on Game and Parks is available at outdoornebraska.gov.