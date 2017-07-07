Saltdogs lose first game in Cleburne, 4-1

Posted by: Sport

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

CLEBURNE, TX – The Depot at Cleburne Station did not prove to be hospitable to the Lincoln Saltdogs in their first ever trip to the ballpark as the Saltdogs fell 4-1 to the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday night.

Patrick Mincey earned the win for the Railroaders after going seven innings and allowing just one run on three hits. The All-Star struck out four and issued two walks to earn his sixth win of the season.

Bennett Parry made the start for the Saltdogs in his first appearance after a 19-day stint on the disabled list. The southpaw lasted four innings and allowed just one unearned run on four hits. He struck out four compared to two walks in a no decision.

The Saltdogs tied a season-low with just three hits in the game. The low total equaled an effort from June 24th at Texas. Lincoln did not record a hit in the final six innings.

The game looked good for the Saltdogs early on. Brandon Jacobs started the top of the 2nd inning with a single and Nathaniel Maggio followed with a base hit to right field that put the runners on the corners. Then, Randolph Oduber hit into a double play that allowed Jacobs to score from third base for the first run of the game.

Cleburne evened the score in the bottom of the third inning. Maikol Gonzalez walked to start the game. Next, Gonzalez stole second base and moved to third base after the throw from Saltdogs catcher Brent Dean went into center field. Axel Johnson hit a sacrifice fly to right field send in Gonzalez and tie the game.

The Railroaders scored again in the bottom of the sixth inning. Geraldo Valentin started the frame with a double and moved to third as Blake Grant-Parks reached on an error by shortstop Christian Ibarra. Oscar Mesa singled in the next at bat to score Valentin and give Cleburne the lead.

They scored their final two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Valentin started the frame with another double. After Dylan Mouzakes came on to pinch run, Mesa bounced a triple down the left field line to score the runner. Two batters later, Mesa came home on a sacrifice fly by KC Huth to make it 4-1.

Saltdogs reliever Leuris Gomez allowed a run in the sixth inning, breaking his streak of 12.2 scoreless innings. Cameron McVey surrendered a couple runs in the eighth. He had given up just one run in his 13.1 innings this season. The Saltdogs’ two errors broke a streak of 10 straight error-free games.

The Saltdogs try to even the series on Friday night against the Railroaders. First pitch is at 7:06 PM with coverage beginning at 6:35 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.