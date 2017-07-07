Local program helping families with addiction needs help

Lincoln Police are investigating a mailbox explosion.More >>
A Lincoln man and his kids have been through quite a lot lately and they could use your help.More >>
The Lincoln and Lancaster Co. Narcotics Task Force found drugs in a home near 38th & O last night.More >>
Police and wildlife officials are keeping a lookout in the south-central Nebraska city of Hastings after a family there reported a coyote bit and tried to drag away a 1-year-old child.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested after a traffic stop on I-80 near exit 395.More >>
The Antelope County Sheriff's Department Is investigating the accidental death of a rural plainview man that occurred Wednesday morning.More >>
"It walked right in front of me and my other son and went straight for Hunter," Katrina Clodfelter, whose son was bitten, said.More >>
A night out for a Bellevue man lands him in jail when he threatens the life of an Uber driver giving him a ride home.More >>
An autopsy report says an Oklahoma man who was beaten and shocked a dozen times with a stun gun in an altercation with Omaha police suffered ``sudden death associated with excited delirium.''More >>
A 69-year-old Columbus man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for having child pornography.More >>
