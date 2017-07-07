Local program helping families with addiction needs help

Courtesy of VolunteerLinc and Lancaster County Adult Drug Court:

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lancaster County Adult Drug Court is recruiting volunteers for the Celebrating Families™ curriculum to help families struggling with addiction.

Many Adult Drug Court participants with children need assistance in learning new parenting and relationship skills; and the children need guidance in understanding the change in family dynamics as their parent or care giver moves through the recovery process.

The successful, evidence-based 16 week curriculum engages every family member, infants through adult. Families share a meal and, discuss different topics (by age group), such as healthy living, nutrition, and communication.

“If you can help even one child avoid the mistakes their parents made, it’s all worth it” says volunteer Karen Rowe. She believes it’s the exceptional volunteers and coordinators who bring it all together. “I can’t say enough about how good the coordinators are. I watched children who refused to talk about their parent’s addiction open up and talk about it with volunteers. It’s absolutely inspiring.”

The program runs August 14-December 11 with classes on Mondays, 5:15-7:30 p.m. at First Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street. The public is invited to attend information meetings on July 9 at 11:45 a.m. and July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at First Plymouth Church in room 211.

The program and materials were developed by the National Association of Children of Alcoholics specifically for children of alcoholics and addicts.

VolunteerLinc connects people with the service opportunities that fit their skills and passions. Besides hosting hundreds of volunteer opportunities on the website, VolunteerLinc also provides programming for businesses, nonprofit organizations, and faith-based organizations. For more info, visit volunteerlinc.org.