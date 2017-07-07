Lincoln and Nebraska hotels fill up in anticipation of August eclipse

The total solar eclipse may bring a heavy crowd to the Capitol City and Nebraska.

"We are expecting thousands of thousands to converge upon Lincoln on the weekend of the eclipse," said Tracy Simpson, Service Coordinator for Conventions Visitors Bureau.

Excitement is building for the coming total solar eclipse, and hotels in Lincoln and across Nebraska are filling up fast.

Get ready for a packed house on for next month's total solar eclipse. It will happen on Aug. 21st.

The Lincoln's Conventions Visitors Bureau says thousands of people have already booked hotels for the date.

They say they've received hundreds of calls, even from around the world. Eclipse experts are also taking the opportunity to educate, in advance of the eclipse.

Other places in Nebraska are already filled up. Beatrice's Chamber of Commerce and Gage County Tourism say their hotels are completely booked for that weekend. Alliance officials say, they've been booked since Aug. of last year, and Grand Island is full as well.

And there's reason to be excited Nebraska is one of the prime spots to view the eclipse.

"We are letting the businesses in Lincoln know, we've sent out several emails and such letting them know to expect to be very, very busy during that time," says Simpson.

Friday, Physicist Dan Claes spoke to the South Lincoln Rotary Club.

Physicist Claes said, "I am pumped! Because the partial solar eclipse that I saw when I was in Illinois in 79' by itself felt like a religious experience."

And the chance to see it may be brief.

"The midpoint when it reaches totality, there will be, in Lincoln, Nebraska a minute and 24 seconds of darkness," said Claes.

Physicist Claes says this is a phenomenon that happens in the same place once every 300-500 years, so it's a special opportunity for those in the Cornhusker State. Nebraska is perfectly positioned to be in the main path of the shadow of the eclipse.

"The opportunity to be here when the sun goes down and the stars come out, I"m really excited about it," said Claes.

A total solar eclipse hasn't happened in the U.S. since 1979, and many eclipse chasers from across the world are expected to come to the state.

They say there are still some hotels available, but if you can't find one in LIncoln, Omaha looks like your best bet.