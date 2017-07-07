Accidental Death of Plainview Man Under Investigation

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Antelope County Sheriff's Department is investigating the accidental death of A rural plainview man that occurred Wednesday morning.



According to information released by Sheriff Bob Moore's office Wednesday night.

The Brunswick Fire Department and Plainview Rescue were dispatched around 8 o'clock to a loader accident that took place just west of the Brunswick spur on Highway 20.

Jason Gutz was pronounced dead at the scene, and The Antelope County attorney's office ordered an autopsy.

Gutz was the son of Jeff and Ann Gutz and a 2016 Graduate Of Plainview Public Schools.

A Plainview Public Schools "All Call" was sent out Wednesday night, informing parents and students that counseling was available for students Thursday morning at the school.