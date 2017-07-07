Congressman helps out at People's City Mission

Posted By: Bayley Bischof

Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry visited the People's City Mission Friday to connect to his community and see what new ways the mission is using to make a difference...

He found the 251campaign.

"We're asking the public to fund one meal for one person, once a month, that's it, and it costs $2.51, the price of a cup of coffee,” said Pastor Tom Barber, CEO of the People’s City Mission.

Barber said if 15 thousand people donated just $2.15, they could feed all of Lincoln's homeless.

Fortenberry jumped right in, helping to launch a new feature in the program, a mobile van that will deliver meals and transport homeless five days a week.

He rode the van Lincoln’s homeless will ride on each week, handed out a meal to a man on a Lincoln street and learned how the mission is giving back.

"That's why I wanted to come here today,” Fortenberry said. “To showcase the innovation, the compassion and the great outcomes that are occurring right here without government interference only the initiative of good people and good hearts."

Like Fortenberry said, 251 is run by Lincoln people and costs the mission virtually nothing.

The van was donated and meals are funded by donors and prepared and delivered by volunteers, Barber said.

"We've been saying for a long time and we believe it with our whole hearts, it doesn't take people giving a lot to solve poverty,” Barber said. “Just a lot of people giving a little."

If you want to do contribute your $2.51 to the campaign visit only251.org to sign up.