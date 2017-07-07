UNL ranks in the top 100 safest college campuses

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The University of Nebraska Lincoln cracked the top 100 safest colleges list...



Overall, UNL ranks 85th out of two thousand four–year colleges and universities.

It was also the only big ten school to make the list.

According to Campus Safety and Security, UNL has the lowest numbers in aggrevated assault, burglary, and rape compared to Ohio State and Wisconsin.

The students don't take this for granted.

"I've never seen anything sketchy or dangerous," said Jenna Pop, a UNL student.



"I feel safe. I wasn't surprised at all. When I'm here I feel at home," said Brandon Frye, a UNL student.

The rankings were announced by the national council for home safety and security.

They are determined on data from the FBI's uniform crime reporting and the national center for education statistics.

The university credits its place on the list to programs that increased public safety.



"There are a lot of lit areas on campus and there's also those emergency blue towers that you can call 9–1–1 if you're ever unsafe. Those things make you feel like you're not alone even if you are," Pop said.

Programs such as crime prevention through environmental design, and UNL alert have created a culture of safety for current students.