One man dead after shooting in Omaha - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

One man dead after shooting in Omaha

Posted: Updated:

Police are investigating the latest homicide in Omaha, following a shooting in the Benson Gardens area. Police say the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers found 40-year-old Billy Allen Walker down. Walker was taken by medics to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been reported.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.