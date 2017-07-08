Nonprofit holds Christmas in July toy drive

Posted By: Bayley Bischof

There wasn't any snow, no evergreen trees or reindeer in sight.

But the spirit of giving was there in full force, even in the hot July sun.

It was the Center For People in Need's first annual Christmas in July event.

They partnered with Schaefers, who's been gathering toys all July.

Saturday, they gave out lunch and raffle tickets for every toy or monetary donation.

It was all to get a kick start on their Christmas Toyland event.

"We want to make sure nobody goes through the holiday season without something to open– so a new toy, a new book, anything we can do to brighten up their holiday season,” Ashton Juarez, supervisor at Center For People in Need said.

To these families, Juarez said it means everything.

"You see the relief on parents faces when they get to walk in and know that their children are going to have something to open up and they can still continue to put food on their tables, she said.

They need a lot of toys.

Last year, they served more than four thousand people.

That's where this event comes in.

"Every year we kinda pull together and struggle to get the right toys, and enough toys, so we felt we needed to expand our efforts,” Juarez said.

For Schaefer's it was a chance to share the family owned company's values.

"We do a lot in the community, mostly behind the scenes but being a family owned business we just feel it's important,” said Schaefer’s marketing director Mitch Truka.

The toys won't be given out until Christmas, but those that donated said it's never too early to spread the holiday magic.

"Just really important that all kids, you know, can experience the wonderment of Christmas no matter what the financial situation their families are in,” Serena Reeves said.

The center raised 130 dollars and had about 30 toys donated Saturday.

They said they plan to come back next year and raise even more.

The Center is asking for donations beyond just today.

You can drop donations off at the center for people in need anytime before December...they're located on North 27th Street.