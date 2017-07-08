Motorcycle Rider Arrested After Multi-State Pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and Iowa State Patrol worked together to apprehend a reckless motorcycle rider who led troopers on a pursuit along I-80, starting in Lincoln and ending in Iowa.

The pursuit began just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 7 near mile marker 397 when an NSP trooper clocked the

motorcycle traveling at 90 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. After the trooper activated lights and siren, the motorcycle

accelerated and was tracked at speeds in excess of 100 MPH while still on I-80 in Lincoln. Due to the high

rate of speed and increasingly dangerous driving of the motorcycle, troopers pulled back and allowed the

NSP Aviation Support Division to take over the pursuit from the air.

The motorcycle was observed maintaining speeds in excess of 90 MPH, passing traffic on the inside shoulder

of I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha. Several troopers positioned themselves along the route to monitor the

pursuit while the NSP helicopter followed.

As the motorcycle entered Iowa, the Iowa State Patrol took over the ground pursuit with support provided

by the NSP helicopter. Iowa troopers were able to corner the rider and engaged in a foot pursuit after forcing

the motorcycle to stop. The suspect was apprehended and turned over to NSP to be returned to Lincoln.

Devon Brogdon, 22, of Omaha, was arrested for numerous charges and citations including Flight to Avoid

Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Driving Under Suspension, Speeding, Failure to Signal, Driving on the Shoulder,

No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Proof of Insurance, Failing to Display the Proper Number of License Plates,

and Operating an Unregistered Vehicle. Brogdon was lodged in Lancaster County Jail. ISP also cited Brogdon

for traffic infractions.