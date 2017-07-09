Nebraska working to redesign rumble strips

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska officials are working to redesign the state's rumble strips to give highway cyclists a smoother and safer ride.

The new plan calls for regular breaks in rumble strips to help cyclists, and the design of rumble strips will be altered so they're not the same as center line strips. The state also will add uniformity to where it puts rumble strips, giving cyclists more predictable shoulders.

State Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha contacted the Department of Transportation about the issue after experiencing discomfort due to rumble strips on a biking trip in Wyoming.

The Nebraska Bicycling Alliance and Susan Larson Rodenburg, whose annual Tour de Nebraska takes hundreds of cyclists on five-day rides through the state, joined Hilkemann's efforts to refurbish the roads.