Lincoln woman gets probation for fatal Grand Island crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln woman gets probation for fatal Grand Island crash

 GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - A Lincoln woman has been sentenced to probation and a 30-day jail sentence for causing a fatal crash in Grand Island.

35-year-old Sheri Jindra was sentenced Friday to a year of supervised probation for the Dec. 11 crash death of 41-year-old Melissa Brown, of Grand Island. Her jail sentence will be waived is she successfully completes her probation.

Grand Island police say Brown was driving an SUV east on Husker Highway when she was hit by Jindra's southbound minivan. Police say Jindra ran a red light.

Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital; her husband, a passenger in the SUV, received minor injuries.

