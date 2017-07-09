Nebraska Football statement on the passing of Bob Elliott

Posted by: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

The statements below are from Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley and Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco regarding the passing of Assistant Coach Bob Elliott.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Riley

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott. Bob was a wonderful man with a great family. Bob has left an impact on and off the field that will be remembered for many years to come.

“In his short time with our program, Coach Elliott developed a great relationship with the young men in our football program and our staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob’s wife, Joey, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Statement from Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco:

“Coach Elliott has been a father figure and mentor to me for almost 30 years. During my life I have met few people that possess the amount of toughness Coach Elliott had, while also possessing the same amount of class. Coach Elliott had unwavering principles and that combination of traits put him in company with very few.”