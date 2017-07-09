House fire near N. Cotner and R streets causes minor damage

A passerby says flames reached up to 5 ft. high, before he grabbed a garden hose and put out the flames from a mulch fire.

It happened a little after 12:30 on N. Cotner Blvd and R Streets. Traffic was briefly blocked off on R street's westbound lanes, but is now open again.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue say the blaze started in the front of the house in a mulch pile. A person driving by saw the flames and quickly doused them.

At this point LFR is saying the damage is minor, mainly to a window awning, where insulation fell out. The mulch in the front of the home was also extensively burned.

Firefighters say the damage could've been much worse, if the person driving by wasn't quick to action.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.