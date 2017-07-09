Police believe three robberies overnight may be connected

Three burglaries are believed to be connected, after they happened early Sunday morning.

The first one happened at O'reilly Autoparts on 120 O Street at 2:45 a.m., the next one occurred at another O'Reilly Autoparts on 1525 Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m.

The third one occurred at Top Hat Bar on 736 W. Cornhusker, a little before 5 a.m.

Police say the thieves smashed the doors to each O'Reilly Autoparts and pried open the door at Top Hat.

They're not disclosing what they took.

At this time they have no suspects and are still investigating the incident.