Police investigate 3 overnight burglaries

Three burglaries are believed to be connected, after they happened early Sunday morning.

The first one happened at O'Reilly Autoparts near 2nd and W O street just after 2 a.m. Police say the glass in the front door was broken out, causing $1500 in damage, and someone stole cash. While officers were on the scene investigating, they got reports of another alarm at the O'Reilly Autoparts near 14th and Cornhusker Highway.

When they arrived, they found the glass broken out of that door, too, and money stolen. The property damage was worth $3,000.

Then, just before 5 a.m., police responded to a third burglary at Top Hat Bar on

The third one occurred at Top Hat Bar near 8th and W Cornhusker Hwy. Again, thieves got in through the front door, causing $2200 in damage.

Police are investigating the burglaries as connected.