Golfing for a cause - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Golfing for a cause

Posted: Updated:

More than 60 people showed up to golf and support the Charlie Wilson House.

Those supporting a cause tee'd off at Wilderness Ridge Sunday morning.

Patty Wilson, founder of Charlie Wilson's House said, "It's so exciting for us, it means so much, that all these people came out to support us."

It's all in an effort to get a new wheelchair accessible van for Charlie's House, a local nonprofit that houses adults with disabilities.

"Our main goal for this year, is we need to buy a van with a lift that will hold two handicap wheelchairs," said Wilson

Patty Wilson started the home 10 years ago to help here son, Charlie, who has Cerebral Palsy, live a more normal life. She says for people with physical disabilities everyday tasks can be difficult.

"To Realize how hard it is for individuals in wheelchairs to navigate, go to work, to just do normal everyday things," said Wilson

Charlie added, "We're normal people, that do everything you guys do."

So far, this year they've raised $8,000 of their $30,000 goal. Sunday's golf tournament at Wilderness Ridge is expected to raise at least $4,000 more.

Chris Thomson, PGA Director of Golf at Wilderness Ridge says, "This is an amazing turnout for a nine hole event, 60 players, you know, you're doubling up on a lot of holes. There's a tremendous amount of support that they've gotten for this tournament. So, it's a really great cause."

Another major message Charlie wants to get across, is they're just like you. Despite having a disability, they still have goals and aspirations. This tournament and its 18 sponsors, are helping accomplish those dreams.

Thomson said, "You know, I love doing what I do. I'm blessed everyday I get up and go to work, and absolutely love what I do and I wouldn't change it for the World."

This is the second year they've held the golf tournament at Wilderness Ridge. They say if you want to donate to send it by mail to Charlies House.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nebraska Football statement on the passing of Bob Elliott

    Nebraska Football statement on the passing of Bob Elliott

    Posted by: Sports Sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: NU Media Relations  The statements below are from Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley and Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco regarding the passing of Assistant Coach Bob Elliott. Statement from Head Coach Mike Riley "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott.  Bob was a wonderful man with a great family.  Bob has left an impact on and off the field that will be remembered for many years to come. &ldq...More >>
    Posted by: Sports Sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: NU Media Relations  The statements below are from Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley and Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco regarding the passing of Assistant Coach Bob Elliott. Statement from Head Coach Mike Riley "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott.  Bob was a wonderful man with a great family.  Bob has left an impact on and off the field that will be remembered for many years to come. &ldq...More >>

  • Zoofest and 44 years of the Zoo Bar

    Zoofest and 44 years of the Zoo Bar

    The Zoo Bar has a lot of history. Many blues legends have passed through their doors. This year they're celebrating 44 years. 44 years bring with it a lot of history and stories. The Zoo Bar has both. Saturday, they held their annual Zoofest, which started in 1998. They say it's the longest consecutively running musical festival in the country. "It's rare that a place like this can as long as it has, and that's all because of the support of the community. Lincoln's been awfull...

    More >>

    The Zoo Bar has a lot of history. Many blues legends have passed through their doors. This year they're celebrating 44 years. 44 years bring with it a lot of history and stories. The Zoo Bar has both. Saturday, they held their annual Zoofest, which started in 1998. They say it's the longest consecutively running musical festival in the country. "It's rare that a place like this can as long as it has, and that's all because of the support of the community. Lincoln's been awfull...

    More >>

  • Police believe three robberies overnight may be connected

    Police believe three robberies overnight may be connected

    Three burglaries are believed to be connected, after they happened early Sunday morning. The first one happened at O'reilly Autoparts on 120 O Street at 2:45 a.m., the next one occurred at another O'Reilly Autoparts on 1525 Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m. The third one occurred at Top Hat Bar on 736 W. Cornhusker, a little before 5 a.m. Police say the thieves smashed the doors to each O'Reilly Autoparts and pried open the door at Top Hat. They're not disclosing what they took. At...More >>
    Three burglaries are believed to be connected, after they happened early Sunday morning. The first one happened at O'reilly Autoparts on 120 O Street at 2:45 a.m., the next one occurred at another O'Reilly Autoparts on 1525 Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m. The third one occurred at Top Hat Bar on 736 W. Cornhusker, a little before 5 a.m. Police say the thieves smashed the doors to each O'Reilly Autoparts and pried open the door at Top Hat. They're not disclosing what they took. At...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.